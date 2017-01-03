Ohio treatment center staff would include recovering addicts
A support group plans to open a northwest Ohio treatment facility for opiate addicts that will be staffed mostly with recovering addicts. The Blade in Toledo reports Team Recovery is partnering with Florida-based treatment center Recovery in the Light to open the center at Arrowhead Park in Maumee.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Whiznews.com.
Add your comments below
Toledo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Manager
|22 hr
|meh
|2
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Toledo (May '15)
|Jan 6
|Go Blue Forever
|33
|Islam shares long tradition in Toledo area (Jun '16)
|Jan 1
|Barros
|377
|Rockestra? (Jun '12)
|Dec 31
|Barry
|2
|Cash at home
|Dec 28
|Anonymous
|1
|Amanda Dietsch? (Sep '15)
|Dec 22
|UncutDong
|14
|Unidentifiable body found in burned shed
|Dec '16
|gretchen
|1
Find what you want!
Search Toledo Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC