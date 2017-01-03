Ohio treatment center staff would inc...

Ohio treatment center staff would include recovering addicts

A support group plans to open a northwest Ohio treatment facility for opiate addicts that will be staffed mostly with recovering addicts. The Blade in Toledo reports Team Recovery is partnering with Florida-based treatment center Recovery in the Light to open the center at Arrowhead Park in Maumee.

