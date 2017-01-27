O'Donnell, Packo Assume New Leadership Roles at Hylant
Insurance brokerage firm, Hylant, has named Kevin O'Donnell and Tony Packo III to new roles within the leadership team at its headquarters in Toledo, Ohio. O'Donnell was appointed senior vice president, Property/Marine/Global Practice leader.
