Number of flu cases low in Toledo so far, but could soon pick up steam
Like the rest of the state, the number of cases in the Toledo metro area has been significantly low, possibly because of the mild winter. "Is it because we've been able to get out more often instead of being cooped up inside? We do have the issue of just getting back from Christmas break, so what's going to happen now? We'll be waiting to see what occurs," said Eric Zgodzinski of the Toledo Lucas County Health Department.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOL-TV Toledo.
Add your comments below
Toledo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Toledo (May '15)
|Fri
|Go Blue Forever
|33
|Islam shares long tradition in Toledo area (Jun '16)
|Jan 1
|Barros
|377
|Rockestra? (Jun '12)
|Dec 31
|Barry
|2
|Cash at home
|Dec 28
|Anonymous
|1
|Amanda Dietsch? (Sep '15)
|Dec 22
|UncutDong
|14
|Manager
|Dec 10
|Holo
|1
|Unidentifiable body found in burned shed
|Dec '16
|gretchen
|1
Find what you want!
Search Toledo Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC