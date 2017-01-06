No charges seen in probe of food bank
A monthslong FBI and Maumee police investigation into suspected donation theft by employees at the SeaGate Food Bank determined financial records are too incomplete to pursue criminal charges. The Toledo food bank came under legal scrutiny after an anonymous tipster contacted The Andersons claiming food bank employees misspent gift card money meant for veterans donated by the agribusiness, a police report stated.
