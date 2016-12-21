New Year's revelers ring in 2017 in Times Square
Revelers Jaimie Johnson, left, Jennifer Johnson, center, and Pam Johnson of Southaven, Mich., take part in the New Year's Eve celebration in New York's Times Square, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016. Police officers stand guard as revelers take part in a New Year's Eve celebration in New York's Times Square, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.
Add your comments below
Toledo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islam shares long tradition in Toledo area (Jun '16)
|Sun
|Barros
|379
|Rockestra? (Jun '12)
|Sat
|Barry
|2
|Cash at home
|Dec 28
|Anonymous
|1
|Amanda Dietsch? (Sep '15)
|Dec 22
|UncutDong
|14
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Toledo (May '15)
|Dec 14
|amoriarty
|31
|Manager
|Dec 10
|Holo
|1
|Unidentifiable body found in burned shed
|Dec 4
|gretchen
|1
Find what you want!
Search Toledo Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC