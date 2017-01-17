Museum launches 'Toledo History Timeline'
"The Toledo History Timeline" features material from different media sources and history collections that are presented to viewers in chronological order. "This new timeline is an effort to capture and present both the major milestones and small moments that have shaped our local history," said Donna Christian, Toledo History Museum Board Chair, in a press release.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOL-TV Toledo.
Add your comments below
Toledo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|KOB-TV Announces New Chief Meteorologist (Dec '08)
|Jan 16
|Rachel
|110
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Toledo (May '15)
|Jan 16
|Wendo
|36
|Driver in Ohio Toledo area
|Jan 13
|Rick
|1
|Amanda Dietsch? (Sep '15)
|Jan 11
|GlassMaster
|15
|Manager
|Jan 8
|meh
|2
|Islam shares long tradition in Toledo area (Jun '16)
|Jan 1
|Barros
|377
|Rockestra? (Jun '12)
|Dec 31
|Barry
|2
Find what you want!
Search Toledo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC