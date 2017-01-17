Morning anchor Andrew Kinsey MCs Unity Celebration

Monday morning, WTOL 11's morning anchor Andrew Kinsey was the master of ceremonies for the annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Unity Celebration at the University of Toledo. Bands, choirs, speakers and the public gathered to hear how the iconic civil rights leader continues to influence lives of every color, even today, a day when Toledo-area residents, as Dr. King said, are looked at by the "content of their character."

