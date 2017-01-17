Morning anchor Andrew Kinsey MCs Unit...

Morning anchor Andrew Kinsey MCs Unity Celebration

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: WTOL-TV Toledo

Monday morning, WTOL 11's morning anchor Andrew Kinsey was the master of ceremonies for the annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Unity Celebration at the University of Toledo. Bands, choirs, speakers and the public gathered to hear how the iconic civil rights leader continues to influence lives of every color, even today, a day when Toledo-area residents, as Dr. King said, are looked at by the "content of their character."

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOL-TV Toledo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Toledo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News KOB-TV Announces New Chief Meteorologist (Dec '08) Mon Rachel 110
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Toledo (May '15) Mon Wendo 36
Driver in Ohio Toledo area Jan 13 Rick 1
Amanda Dietsch? (Sep '15) Jan 11 GlassMaster 15
Manager Jan 8 meh 2
News Islam shares long tradition in Toledo area (Jun '16) Jan 1 Barros 377
Rockestra? (Jun '12) Dec 31 Barry 2
See all Toledo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Toledo Forum Now

Toledo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Toledo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Climate Change
  4. Iran
  5. Michael Jackson
 

Toledo, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,685 • Total comments across all topics: 278,008,409

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC