Mom claims innocence 3 years after plea in toddlera s death
An Ohio woman who pleaded guilty in the killing of her toddler more than three years ago now says she's innocent and was denied access to evidence proving it. Angela Steinfurth appeared in a Toledo courtroom this past week after a judge allowed her to be transferred from a state prison in Dayton for the hearing.
