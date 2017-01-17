Mom claims innocence 3 years after pl...

Mom claims innocence 3 years after plea in toddlera s death

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Whiznews.com

An Ohio woman who pleaded guilty in the killing of her toddler more than three years ago now says she's innocent and was denied access to evidence proving it. Angela Steinfurth appeared in a Toledo courtroom this past week after a judge allowed her to be transferred from a state prison in Dayton for the hearing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Whiznews.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Toledo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islam shares long tradition in Toledo area (Jun '16) 3 hr Barros chingon 382
News KOB-TV Announces New Chief Meteorologist (Dec '08) Jan 16 Rachel 110
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Toledo (May '15) Jan 16 Wendo 36
Driver in Ohio Toledo area Jan 13 Rick 1
Amanda Dietsch? (Sep '15) Jan 11 GlassMaster 15
Manager Jan 8 meh 2
Rockestra? (Jun '12) Dec 31 Barry 2
See all Toledo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Toledo Forum Now

Toledo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Toledo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Toledo, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,200 • Total comments across all topics: 278,141,503

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC