Mild Winter Reduced Cargo at Port of Toledo
Toledo, Ohio-area drivers and most businesses may have welcomed a mild winter last year, but it bit into the amount of cargo moving through the city's port. The six-figure drop in the amount of rock salt delivered to Toledo docks wasn't enough to keep the Port of Toledo from reporting an overall increase in cargo tonnage during 2016, however, thanks in large part to rebounding coal traffic and growth in metals and bulk liquids, a year-end report from the Toledo-Lucas County Port Authority shows.
