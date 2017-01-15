Metro Toledo vacancy rates fell in '16

Retailing in the Toledo area improved last year, resulting in fewer vacancies and higher lease rates for owners of retail space. Vacancies are now at their lowest level - 10.8 percent - since before the commercial real estate market crashed in 2009, according to a 2016 year-end report by the commercial real estate firm Reichle Klein Group of Toledo.

