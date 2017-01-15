Metro Toledo vacancy rates fell in '16
Retailing in the Toledo area improved last year, resulting in fewer vacancies and higher lease rates for owners of retail space. Vacancies are now at their lowest level - 10.8 percent - since before the commercial real estate market crashed in 2009, according to a 2016 year-end report by the commercial real estate firm Reichle Klein Group of Toledo.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.
Add your comments below
Toledo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Driver in Ohio Toledo area
|Fri
|Rick
|1
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Toledo (May '15)
|Jan 12
|Hpataky
|34
|Amanda Dietsch? (Sep '15)
|Jan 11
|GlassMaster
|15
|Manager
|Jan 8
|meh
|2
|Islam shares long tradition in Toledo area (Jun '16)
|Jan 1
|Barros
|377
|Rockestra? (Jun '12)
|Dec 31
|Barry
|2
|Cash at home
|Dec 28
|Anonymous
|1
Find what you want!
Search Toledo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC