Maumee River eyed as Ohio 'blueway'
Kayakers and canoers could become a more common sight on the Maumee River if Metroparks of Toledo and the Defiance Soil and Water Conservation District receive state funding. A multijurisdictional effort is under way to designate the entire length along the Maumee River in Ohio as a state water trail to promote paddling use by kayakers and canoers.
