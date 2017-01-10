Manslaughter trial opens in East Toledo shooting

That Ramiro Ramirez fatally shot Dale Delauter at his East Toledo home after an altercation during the wee hours of a spring morning nine months ago is undisputed. Whether Mr. Delauter's display of a shotgun as he stood in or near the house's doorway after fetching the firearm from a bedroom gives Mr. Ramirez a valid self-defense claim is the key question at a trial that began Monday afternoon in Lucas County Common Pleas Judge Michael Goulding's courtroom.

