Man with 11 drunk driving convictions charged with OVI
A Sandusky man who already has 11 drunk driving convictions against him, was charged with operating a vehicle under the influence Thursday by the Ohio Highway Patrol. Johnnie Cross, 58, was arrested after he was stopped for a traffic violation on Main Street near Starr Avenue in Toledo.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.
Comments
Add your comments below
Toledo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islam shares long tradition in Toledo area (Jun '16)
|7 hr
|dcool
|381
|KOB-TV Announces New Chief Meteorologist (Dec '08)
|Jan 16
|Rachel
|110
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Toledo (May '15)
|Jan 16
|Wendo
|36
|Driver in Ohio Toledo area
|Jan 13
|Rick
|1
|Amanda Dietsch? (Sep '15)
|Jan 11
|GlassMaster
|15
|Manager
|Jan 8
|meh
|2
|Rockestra? (Jun '12)
|Dec 31
|Barry
|2
Find what you want!
Search Toledo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC