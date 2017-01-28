Man, son guilty of shackling, raping girl who escaped house
A father and his adult son were sentenced to life in prison Friday after being convicted of raping and shackling a teenage relative who escaped their basement by hiding a spare key and using it to unlock her handcuffs. Jurors found Timothy Ciboro and his 28-year-old son, Esten Ciboro, guilty on charges of rape, kidnapping and child endangering.
