Man shot multiple times in Monroe; Su...

Man shot multiple times in Monroe; Suspects in custody

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WTOL-TV Toledo

Officers were called to the 1000 block of E First Street around 10:30 p.m. after the 27-year-old man was shot in the abdomen and arm. According to police, the man was taken to St. Vincent Hospital in Toledo in an unknown condition.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOL-TV Toledo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Toledo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Driver in Ohio Toledo area 2 hr Rick 1
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Toledo (May '15) 22 hr Hpataky 34
Amanda Dietsch? (Sep '15) Wed GlassMaster 15
Manager Jan 8 meh 2
News Islam shares long tradition in Toledo area (Jun '16) Jan 1 Barros 377
Rockestra? (Jun '12) Dec 31 Barry 2
Cash at home Dec 28 Anonymous 1
See all Toledo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Toledo Forum Now

Toledo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Toledo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. Death Penalty
 

Toledo, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,032 • Total comments across all topics: 277,870,758

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC