Man shot multiple times in Monroe; Suspects in custody
Officers were called to the 1000 block of E First Street around 10:30 p.m. after the 27-year-old man was shot in the abdomen and arm. According to police, the man was taken to St. Vincent Hospital in Toledo in an unknown condition.
