Man escapes as blaze damages central Toledo duplex

Toledo firefighters extinguished a blaze that caused damage to an attic and a roof of a central city home today. Battalion Chief Brent Wettle said the owner of a wood frame duplex at in the 1100 block of Tecumseh St. was alerted that smoke was coming from his house by a passerby knocking on the door.

