Man dies from injuries in East Toledo fire
Booker Boose, 67, was taken to Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center, where he died at 3:52 p.m. today. An autopsy is to be performed Monday, said Dr. Diane Barnett, the Lucas County chief deputy coroner.
