Man collects his one millionth penny ...

Man collects his one millionth penny for charity

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: WFFT-TV Fort Wayne

He will then donate it, along with all of the others, to the same charity that has benefited from the coins for nearly three decades, Heifer International. It has taken 28 years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFFT-TV Fort Wayne.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Toledo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News KOB-TV Announces New Chief Meteorologist (Dec '08) Mon Rachel 110
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Toledo (May '15) Mon Wendo 36
Driver in Ohio Toledo area Jan 13 Rick 1
Amanda Dietsch? (Sep '15) Jan 11 GlassMaster 15
Manager Jan 8 meh 2
News Islam shares long tradition in Toledo area (Jun '16) Jan 1 Barros 377
Rockestra? (Jun '12) Dec 31 Barry 2
See all Toledo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Toledo Forum Now

Toledo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Toledo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
 

Toledo, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,027 • Total comments across all topics: 278,016,789

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC