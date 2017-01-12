Man accused of murder is considering plea deal
Michael Dean, 32, of the 3500 block of West Alexis Road, appeared for a brief pretrial hearing Wednesday in Lucas County Common Pleas Court. Mr. Dean's charges include aggravated murder, attempt to commit murder, and aggravated burglary after police say a West Toledo woman was found dead last spring with multiple stab wounds.
