Man accused of murder is considering ...

Man accused of murder is considering plea deal

Next Story Prev Story
49 min ago Read more: Toledo Blade

Michael Dean, 32, of the 3500 block of West Alexis Road, appeared for a brief pretrial hearing Wednesday in Lucas County Common Pleas Court. Mr. Dean's charges include aggravated murder, attempt to commit murder, and aggravated burglary after police say a West Toledo woman was found dead last spring with multiple stab wounds.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Toledo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Amanda Dietsch? (Sep '15) 11 hr GlassMaster 15
Manager Jan 8 meh 2
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Toledo (May '15) Jan 6 Go Blue Forever 33
News Islam shares long tradition in Toledo area (Jun '16) Jan 1 Barros 377
Rockestra? (Jun '12) Dec 31 Barry 2
Cash at home Dec 28 Anonymous 1
News Unidentifiable body found in burned shed Dec '16 gretchen 1
See all Toledo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Toledo Forum Now

Toledo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Toledo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Iran
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Climate Change
  3. South Korea
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Syria
 

Toledo, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,901 • Total comments across all topics: 277,828,568

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC