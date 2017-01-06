Man accused of murder, 3 rapes withdraws evaluation request

A Toledo man charged with murder and three rapes withdrew his request to be evaluated for competency to stand trial after refusing to be interviewed at the Court Diagnostic and Treatment Center. Jack Viren, court-appointed attorney for Trace Lindell Williams, 37, of the 2800 block of Warsaw Street told Lucas County Common Pleas Judge James Bates on Thursday his client "had concerns about confidentiality" at the treatment center and wanted to be interviewed at the county jail.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.