Man accused of escaping, stealing cars is arrested

A man accused of escaping from custody in Michigan, then stealing cars over a six-day period was taken into custody early Sunday in Williams County, the Williams County Sheriff's Office said. Jade Herzog, 41, was captured near Kunkle shortly after midnight, after he allegedly tried to ram a sheriff's deputy's vehicle and crashed in a ditch on County Road O between county roads 16 and 15. Authorities said he was in "protective observation" at Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center in Toledo.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.