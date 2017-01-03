Lucas county residents receive free a...

Lucas county residents receive free admission to zoo

11 hrs ago Read more: WTOL-TV Toledo

In appreciation of voters continuing levy support, the Toledo Zoo and Aquarium is giving residents of Lucas County a free admission with valid proof of residency over the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday weekend. Lucas County residents will receive other coupons for concessions, merchandise and another visit when they go to the zoo from Saturday, Jan. 14 through Monday, Jan. 16. The zoo is also offering a half-off admission online coupon for anyone wanted to visit the zoo from Tuesday, Jan. 3 through March 3. In appreciation of voters continuing levy support, the Toledo Zoo and Aquarium is giving residents of Lucas County a free admission with valid proof of residency over the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday weekend.

