Lucas Co. commissioners sigh relief following FCA announcement

The announcement by Fiat Chrysler to invest in the Toledo Assembly plant means Jeep is staying in Toledo for the long haul, which gave Lucas County commissioners a sigh of relief. The up and down in recent years of whether the Jeep and the Wrangler would stay in Toledo, or more would be invested in the glass city, was answered with the announcement from Fiat Chrysler on Monday.

