Leftover leaves, rain causing water back up in residential streets
The rain combined with the leftover leaves from this fall has started to cause water to back up in streets throughout Toledo. According to WTOL meteorologists, there was an inch of rain Tuesday night with two more inches at the end of the week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOL-TV Toledo.
Comments
Add your comments below
Toledo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Manager
|Sun
|meh
|2
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Toledo (May '15)
|Jan 6
|Go Blue Forever
|33
|Islam shares long tradition in Toledo area (Jun '16)
|Jan 1
|Barros
|377
|Rockestra? (Jun '12)
|Dec 31
|Barry
|2
|Cash at home
|Dec 28
|Anonymous
|1
|Amanda Dietsch? (Sep '15)
|Dec 22
|UncutDong
|14
|Unidentifiable body found in burned shed
|Dec '16
|gretchen
|1
Find what you want!
Search Toledo Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC