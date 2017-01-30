Large crowd shows up in BG to speak out against refugee ban
On Sunday, members of the group put out a Facebook post promoting a rally opposing the controversial Trump immigration and refugee travel ban involving mostly Muslim countries. An estimated two hundred showed up on a cold January day, applauding, chanting and carrying signs at the corner of Wooster and Church Streets.
