Judge sets $1 million bond for Toledo doctor charged with sex crimes
Dr. Haridas M. Dasani, 68, of Sylvania Township turned himself today after a Lucas County grand jury indicted him Friday on 28 counts of rape and 27 counts of gross sexual imposition. The office of Dr. Haridas Dasani at 500 Commerce Park Blvd., Northwood, Ohio.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.
Comments
Add your comments below
Toledo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|KOB-TV Announces New Chief Meteorologist (Dec '08)
|Mon
|Rachel
|110
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Toledo (May '15)
|Mon
|Wendo
|36
|Driver in Ohio Toledo area
|Jan 13
|Rick
|1
|Amanda Dietsch? (Sep '15)
|Jan 11
|GlassMaster
|15
|Manager
|Jan 8
|meh
|2
|Islam shares long tradition in Toledo area (Jun '16)
|Jan 1
|Barros
|377
|Rockestra? (Jun '12)
|Dec 31
|Barry
|2
Find what you want!
Search Toledo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC