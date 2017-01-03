Jeep leaders remain quiet on new Wran...

Jeep leaders remain quiet on new Wrangler editions

Read more: WTOL-TV Toledo

It's no secret that the 2017 Jeep Wrangler should be a hit when the public starts attending the North American International Auto Show in Detroit Saturday, but Jeep leaders still don't want to talk about specifics about what's coming next. This Toledo-made icon is the last of its kind, because the next-generation Wrangler could be out by the end of the year.

