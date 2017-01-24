Jazz nights coming to Toledo

The first of what is expected to be many regularly scheduled jazz nights at Shorty's Back Forty, a dance club and nightclub at 5215 Monroe St., premieres Wednesday from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. with a performance by the Ben Wolkins Quartet. The show, arranged by the Art Tatum Jazz Heritage Society, will feature Ben Wolkins on trumpet, Galen Bundy on keyboard, Eric Nachtrab on bass, and Travis Aukerman on drums.

