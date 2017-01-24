Jazz nights coming to Toledo

Jazz nights coming to Toledo

Next Story Prev Story
48 min ago Read more: Toledo Blade

The first of what is expected to be many regularly scheduled jazz nights at Shorty's Back Forty, a dance club and nightclub at 5215 Monroe St., premieres Wednesday from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. with a performance by the Ben Wolkins Quartet. The show, arranged by the Art Tatum Jazz Heritage Society, will feature Ben Wolkins on trumpet, Galen Bundy on keyboard, Eric Nachtrab on bass, and Travis Aukerman on drums.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Toledo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islam shares long tradition in Toledo area (Jun '16) 7 hr dcool 387
News KOB-TV Announces New Chief Meteorologist (Dec '08) Jan 16 Rachel 110
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Toledo (May '15) Jan 16 Wendo 36
Driver in Ohio Toledo area Jan 13 Rick 1
Amanda Dietsch? (Sep '15) Jan 11 GlassMaster 15
Manager Jan 8 meh 2
Rockestra? (Jun '12) Dec 31 Barry 2
See all Toledo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Toledo Forum Now

Toledo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Toledo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Toledo, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,326 • Total comments across all topics: 278,197,302

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC