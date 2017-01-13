Jason Aldean Launches New 33-City "They Don't Know Tour" With Chris Young & Kane Brown
Jason Aldean announced today that he'll be heading back out on the road in April with the launch of his new They Don't Know Tour. The 33-city tour kicks off on April 27 in Toledo, Ohio, and makes stops in Chicago, Toronto, St. Louis, Tampa, Philadelphia, Denver, Los Angeles and San Diego, among others.
