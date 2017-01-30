Islamic Center of Greater Toledo
Members of the Islamic Center of Greater Toledo in Perrysburg tonight are reacting to the travel ban placed on refugees and on citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries. The belief by some at the center is that Muslims are being targeted because the ban involves mostly Muslim countries.
