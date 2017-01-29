Imam urges action against human trafficking
Imam Talal Eid could not believe human trafficking existed in the United States, until a meeting last year showed him how frequently it happens. The Lucas County Trafficking Coalition held its second annual MultiFaith Prayer Breakfast Saturday morning at the UAW Local 12 hall on Ashland Avenue.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.
Comments
Add your comments below
Toledo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islam shares long tradition in Toledo area (Jun '16)
|19 hr
|Barros chingon
|383
|moneyv
|Jan 24
|broke
|1
|KOB-TV Announces New Chief Meteorologist (Dec '08)
|Jan 16
|Rachel
|110
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Toledo (May '15)
|Jan 16
|Wendo
|36
|Driver in Ohio Toledo area
|Jan 13
|Rick
|1
|Amanda Dietsch? (Sep '15)
|Jan 11
|GlassMaster
|14
|Manager
|Jan 8
|meh
|2
Find what you want!
Search Toledo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC