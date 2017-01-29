Imam urges action against human traff...

Imam urges action against human trafficking

1 hr ago Read more: Toledo Blade

Imam Talal Eid could not believe human trafficking existed in the United States, until a meeting last year showed him how frequently it happens. The Lucas County Trafficking Coalition held its second annual MultiFaith Prayer Breakfast Saturday morning at the UAW Local 12 hall on Ashland Avenue.

