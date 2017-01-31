Hundreds of supplier jobs leaving Toledo with the Jeep Cherokee
Fiat Chrysler is gearing up to shift Jeep Cherokee production from Toledo to Illinois this spring. That means several suppliers will move their operations to Illinois as well.
