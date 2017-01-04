Historical look at the faces of Toledo's mayors
Donna Owens was a city council member who was the first woman elected mayor of Toledo, serving from 1983-1989. In a dark, damp corner of the attic in Toledo's Safety Building, images of more than 30 of Toledo's top leaders were found, abandoned decades ago for unknown reasons.
