Heritage Ohio helps developers connect with historic building tax credits
The group Heritage Ohio explained to a room full of developers and city officials on Alternative building code, the 20 percent Federal and the 25 percent Ohio Historic Tax Credit Tuesday. Dozens of investors and representatives from local communities learned the "Dollars and Sense" of using historic tax credits to renovate historic buildings in their communities.
