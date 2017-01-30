Gun Safety Initiative aims to stop gun tragedies
The city of Toledo and its partners have created an event to help stop needless gun tragedies by providing free educational programs. The presentation will cover gun safety information and will be presented in an appropriate manner so citizens of all ages will be able to attend.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOL-TV Toledo.
Comments
Add your comments below
Toledo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islam shares long tradition in Toledo area (Jun '16)
|18 hr
|Newbie
|382
|moneyv
|Sun
|sure
|2
|KOB-TV Announces New Chief Meteorologist (Dec '08)
|Jan 16
|Rachel
|110
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Toledo (May '15)
|Jan 16
|Wendo
|36
|Driver in Ohio Toledo area
|Jan 13
|Rick
|1
|Amanda Dietsch? (Sep '15)
|Jan 11
|GlassMaster
|14
|Manager
|Jan 8
|meh
|2
Find what you want!
Search Toledo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC