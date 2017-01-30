Gun Safety Initiative aims to stop gu...

Gun Safety Initiative aims to stop gun tragedies

16 hrs ago Read more: WTOL-TV Toledo

The city of Toledo and its partners have created an event to help stop needless gun tragedies by providing free educational programs. The presentation will cover gun safety information and will be presented in an appropriate manner so citizens of all ages will be able to attend.

