Goodwill partners with Cherry Street ...

Goodwill partners with Cherry Street Mission for day of giving

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: WTOL-TV Toledo

"So you have people on one end saying 'I really have a desire and a need to find a new home for this coat'," said Dan Rogers, CEO of Cherry Street Mission Ministries. "And you have someone who is absolutely in need of not having any coat or access, to then you have joy on both sides of the equation."

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOL-TV Toledo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Toledo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Manager Sun meh 2
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Toledo (May '15) Jan 6 Go Blue Forever 33
News Islam shares long tradition in Toledo area (Jun '16) Jan 1 Barros 377
Rockestra? (Jun '12) Dec 31 Barry 2
Cash at home Dec 28 Anonymous 1
Amanda Dietsch? (Sep '15) Dec 22 UncutDong 14
News Unidentifiable body found in burned shed Dec '16 gretchen 1
See all Toledo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Toledo Forum Now

Toledo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Toledo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Death Penalty
  5. North Korea
 

Toledo, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,333 • Total comments across all topics: 277,768,021

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC