Fire destroys unoccupied duplex in ce...

Fire destroys unoccupied duplex in central Toledo

Next Story Prev Story
25 min ago Read more: Toledo Blade

The fire at 1467 Fernwood Ave. was reported about 4:46 a.m., a fire dispatcher said. Fire crews arrived, attacked the blaze, and brought them under control later in the morning, but not before the two-story metal and vinyl duplex was a total loss.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Toledo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News KOB-TV Announces New Chief Meteorologist (Dec '08) 17 hr Rachel 110
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Toledo (May '15) 19 hr Wendo 36
Driver in Ohio Toledo area Jan 13 Rick 1
Amanda Dietsch? (Sep '15) Jan 11 GlassMaster 15
Manager Jan 8 meh 2
News Islam shares long tradition in Toledo area (Jun '16) Jan 1 Barros 377
Rockestra? (Jun '12) Dec 31 Barry 2
See all Toledo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Toledo Forum Now

Toledo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Toledo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Syria
  5. Gunman
  1. Michael Jackson
  2. Health Care
  3. Iran
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Toledo, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,064 • Total comments across all topics: 277,989,108

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC