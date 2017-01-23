Fire damages unoccupied central Toledo house
Fire crews arrived about 2:20 a.m. and saw flames coming from a house at 612 Highland Ave. near Parkwood Ave., a fire dispatcher said. Firefighters attacked the blaze and extinguished it by 5:22 a.m., at which time the last crew left the scene, she said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.
Comments
Add your comments below
Toledo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islam shares long tradition in Toledo area (Jun '16)
|14 hr
|dcool
|383
|KOB-TV Announces New Chief Meteorologist (Dec '08)
|Jan 16
|Rachel
|110
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Toledo (May '15)
|Jan 16
|Wendo
|36
|Driver in Ohio Toledo area
|Jan 13
|Rick
|1
|Amanda Dietsch? (Sep '15)
|Jan 11
|GlassMaster
|15
|Manager
|Jan 8
|meh
|2
|Rockestra? (Jun '12)
|Dec 31
|Barry
|2
Find what you want!
Search Toledo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC