Film festival returns to Toledo

Toledo International Film Festival returns for its third-annual run over three Saturdays next month with a slate of six foreign films, all screened at The Ohio Theatre and Event Center, 3114 Lagrange St. The festival kicks off Feb. 4 with a screening of the 2016 French short Mariam at 5 p.m., followed by the 2014 Iranian drama A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night at 8 p.m. Between screenings there will be a performance by the Bharatanatyam Interest Group of Sylvania. On Feb. 11, the 2015 Indian drama Dhanak will be shown at 5 p.m., followed by the 2016 New Zealand comedy-drama Hunt for the Wilderpeople at 8 p.m. Between screenings there will be a performance by Kazenodaichi Taiko Ensemble.

