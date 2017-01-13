Ex-Toledo postmaster guilty of obstruction, inimidation

A former Toledo postmaster was found guilty today of obstruction of justice for lying to a federal agent, and three counts of witness intimidation, as well oppression and coercion. A jury of four women and eight men delivered the verdict in the criminal case against Daniel Davis, 51, who was accused of threatening four employees after an investigation began in late December, 2014 that he illegally opened express mail.

