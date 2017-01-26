Emilie Voss says goodbye after 5 years at WTOL
Emile, a California native, came to Toledo from Palm Springs in April 2012 as the anchor of WUPW's 6:30 and 10 o'clock newscasts. In 2014, when long-time WTOL anchor Chrys Peterson retired from nightly news broadcasting, Emilie was the natural choice to take over the job.
