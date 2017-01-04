Elmer J. Szparka: 1927-2016

Elmer J. Szparka: 1927-2016

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Toledo Blade

Elmer J. Szparka, a decorated World War II veteran and retired superintendent of Calvary Cemetery, died Saturday in ProMedica Ebeid Hospice Residence, Sylvania. He was 89. He was taken to hospice after suffering a stroke Dec. 28 in his South Toledo home, said his son, John Szparka.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Toledo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islam shares long tradition in Toledo area (Jun '16) Jan 1 Barros 377
Rockestra? (Jun '12) Dec 31 Barry 2
Cash at home Dec 28 Anonymous 1
Amanda Dietsch? (Sep '15) Dec 22 UncutDong 14
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Toledo (May '15) Dec 14 amoriarty 31
Manager Dec 10 Holo 1
News Unidentifiable body found in burned shed Dec 4 gretchen 1
See all Toledo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Toledo Forum Now

Toledo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Toledo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Gunman
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Syria
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. North Korea
  4. General Motors
  5. Haiti
 

Toledo, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,957 • Total comments across all topics: 277,590,184

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC