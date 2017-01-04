Elmer J. Szparka: 1927-2016
Elmer J. Szparka, a decorated World War II veteran and retired superintendent of Calvary Cemetery, died Saturday in ProMedica Ebeid Hospice Residence, Sylvania. He was 89. He was taken to hospice after suffering a stroke Dec. 28 in his South Toledo home, said his son, John Szparka.
