Driver killed, 3 passengers injured in Sunday crash

A Toledo man was killed and three people were injured late Sunday when a vehicle he was driving struck a traffic signal pole in the central city, authorities said. Passengers, Christian Sherman, 22, Denzell Woodson, 21 and Norman Jackson, 22, all of Toledo, were taken to ProMedica Toledo Hospital, police said.

