Dozens make annual New Yeara s Day plunge into Ohio river
Dozens of people have repeated an annual New Year's Day tradition by plunging into Ohio's Maumee River near Toledo. The Blade reports that at least 100 people participated in the polar bear plunge in suburban Waterville Sunday.
