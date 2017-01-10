Dogs rescued from South Korean meat trade headed for Toledo
Toledo Area Humane Society president and CEO Stephen Heaven said 11 dogs are on their way to Toledo. He believes all are Korean jindo dogs, though he's not sure what ages they are.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.
Comments
Add your comments below
Toledo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Manager
|Sun
|meh
|2
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Toledo (May '15)
|Jan 6
|Go Blue Forever
|33
|Islam shares long tradition in Toledo area (Jun '16)
|Jan 1
|Barros
|377
|Rockestra? (Jun '12)
|Dec 31
|Barry
|2
|Cash at home
|Dec 28
|Anonymous
|1
|Amanda Dietsch? (Sep '15)
|Dec 22
|UncutDong
|14
|Unidentifiable body found in burned shed
|Dec '16
|gretchen
|1
Find what you want!
Search Toledo Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC