Diocese of Toledo to hold vigil on eve of inmate's death sentence
The Diocese of Toledo will hold a candlelight vigil on the eve of the first execution in Ohio in three years. The Catholic Church strongly rejects the death penalty and is holding the vigil at Saint Francis de Sales Chapel in the hopes of its abolishment.
