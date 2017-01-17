Detective Kaiser Bartecki

That's the way the story was told a century ago, as Toledo residents mourned the loss of Detective Kaiser Bartecki, who had only been on the department for four year before his tragic "end of watch". According to Toledo Police Department records, the 33-year-old detective had been called to 324 Kosciousko near Lagrange Street where a man by the name of Peter Skribner was holed up inside with a gun.

