Dad, son shackled, raped girl: Cops
Timothy Ciboro and his son Esten Ciboro are accused of holding a 13-year-old female family member captive at their Toledo, Ohio home. As she rambled around gritty downtown Toledo, Ohio a pair of Good Samaritans likely saved the "unclean and traumatized" girl from an unspeakable hell.
