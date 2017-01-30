Dad sentenced for attack on teen who propositioned daughter

A man has been sentenced to two years in prison after he participated in an attack upon a 13-year-old boy who made a lewd comment to his daughter on a Royal Caribbean cruise ship. The SunSentinel reports that 33-year-old Jason Lawson, of Toledo, Ohio, and his 31-year-old brother-in-law, Arturo Martinez, refused to let the boy leave the cruise ship's library after Martinez heard the boy offer Lawson's daughter a "key chain for her virginity."

