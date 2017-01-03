Crews made 40,000 bulk pickups in 2016
When leaving bulk items out by the curb to be picked up by Republic Services, Toledo leaders want to remind everyone it must be done a certain way. "A lot of times people will set out a mattress or furniture, and not call, and if they do call, they don't wrap it up, and then republic refuses to pick it up," said Dave Shull.
